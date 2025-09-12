Stellantis: falling production, especially in North America

Automotive World's latest global light vehicle production forecast paints an interesting picture of the challenges facing Stellantis. Perhaps one of the more surprising features of the company's data is that Fiat was the biggest brand in 2024 and is expected to maintain this position in 2025, despite the company's generally disappointing sales volumes for cars in recent years.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?