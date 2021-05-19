Automakers look beyond automotive for digital expertise

“It will change the way we engineer our cars,” says Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares of a new partnership with Foxconn. The tie-up will create a new supplier of intelligent cockpit solutions, serving not only FCA and PSA but other automakers too. Foxconn, although well known for its work assembling the iPhone, will bring a wealth of expertise in software, while Stellantis will bring its automotive and manufacturing nous.

The new company—Mobile Drive—will lean on a ‘forever up-to-date’ strategy that aims to futureproof the next generation of vehicle cockpits. The strategy relies