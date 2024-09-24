Stellantis confirms search underway for Tavares replacement

A shake-up could be underway at Stellantis: the automotive conglomerate is in the process of searching for a replacement for Chief Executive Carlos Tavares. Initial reporting by Bloomberg was subsequently confirmed by the outlet on 23 September 2024, which quoted the automaker as stating it was a “normal” part of succession planning. Tavares’ tenure is currently set to conclude with the expiration of his contract in 2026.
