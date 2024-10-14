Stellantis confirms CEO Carlos Tavares will exit in 2026

Following media reports in late September 2024 that Stellantis was seeking to replace Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, the automaker finally confirmed on 10 October that his retirement is set for early 2026. Although Tavares’ contract was already understood to expire in the same year, Stellantis had previously only stated that the search for a successor was standard protocol and did not necessarily imply his impending exit.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes