Stellantis confirms CEO Carlos Tavares will exit in 2026

Substantial management adjustments at Stellantis over the last few months might indicate that new challenges require new talent. By Will Girling

Following media reports in late September 2024 that Stellantis was seeking to replace Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, the automaker finally confirmed on 10 October that his retirement is set for early 2026. Although Tavares’ contract was already understood to expire in the same year, Stellantis had previously only stated that the search for a successor was standard protocol and did not necessarily imply his impending exit.

