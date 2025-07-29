Stellantis CEO warns of ‘tough decisions’ ahead

Newly-seated Chief Executive Antonio Filosa promises tough choices are on the horizon as multiple Stellantis brands underperform. By Stewart Burnett

Stellantis Chief Executive Antonio Filosa has warned of unspecified “tough decisions” ahead after the automotive giant posted a €2.3bn (US$2.66bn) net loss for the first half, but refused to detail what changes might affect its sprawling 14-brand portfolio. The warning comes as multiple marques face severe sales declines, fuelling speculation about potential brand closures.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/stellantis-ceo-warns-of-tough-decisions-ahead/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here