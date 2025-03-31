Steelmaking grows more sustainable: spotlight on Tata Steel

Steel is arguably the backbone of automotive manufacturing and has been from the days of the Model T. The trouble is that steel production produces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that feed into every automakers’ total carbon footprint. “Ultimately, a product’s GHG performance is a reflection of the assets that have been used to make it,” says Nick Silk, Head of Product Management and Development and Customer Technical Services for Tata Steel UK. The Tata Steel Group is one of the world’s largest steel producers, with an annual crude capacity of 34 million tonnes. Its UK operations serve as a pivotal source for four major automakers with local vehicle manufacturing sites. Like many other steel manufacturers, its taking a closer look at its own carbon footprint.