Startup EV Realty raises US$75m for CA truck charging hubs

San Francisco-based company EV Realty has raised US$75m in growth equity to accelerate the construction of multiple large-scale electric truck charging hubs in California. The company has already broken ground on a 76-stall depot in San Bernardino, set to deliver nearly 10 megawatts of grid capacity when it opens in 2026, with additional sites planned in Torrance and Livermore.
