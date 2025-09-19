Startup EV Realty raises US$75m for CA truck charging hubs

EV Realty’s deployment plans will kick off in San Bernardino, before moving to Torrance and Livermore. By Stewart Burnett

San Francisco-based company EV Realty has raised US$75m in growth equity to accelerate the construction of multiple large-scale electric truck charging hubs in California. The company has already broken ground on a 76-stall depot in San Bernardino, set to deliver nearly 10 megawatts of grid capacity when it opens in 2026, with additional sites planned in Torrance and Livermore.

