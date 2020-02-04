Start-ups highlight auto industry’s need for agility

FISITA's New Technology Advisor speaks to Megan Lampinen about the contribution start-ups can make towards solving today's mobility engineering challenges

   February 4, 2020

The digital revolution has sent traditional automotive companies scrambling to adjust their corporate strategies and bolster their technical know-how. The move towards autonomous driving, electrification and connectivity demands new areas of expertise well beyond traditional mechanical engineering. As a result, partnerships are springing up almost daily, bringing some of the oldest automakers and Tier 1s in close collaboration with technology experts from outside of the automotive industry. Nobody, not even the most historical of companies or organisations, is immune….

