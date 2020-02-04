Start-ups highlight auto industry’s need for agility

The digital revolution has sent traditional automotive companies scrambling to adjust their corporate strategies and bolster their technical know-how. The move towards autonomous driving, electrification and connectivity demands new areas of expertise well beyond traditional mechanical engineering. As a result, partnerships are springing up almost daily, bringing some of the oldest automakers and Tier 1s in close collaboration with technology experts from outside of the automotive industry. Nobody, not even the most historical of companies or organisations, is immune….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference