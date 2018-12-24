Start-up sees ride-hail passengers as highly lucrative cargo

The rise of in-car commerce on ride-hailing journeys is creating a fast-growing market, and Cargo has big hopes for 2019. By Jack Hunsley

   December 24, 2018

Any regular flyer will be well aware of the shopping experience now commonplace on an aeroplane. For some, the concept of picking out a new scent or summer look while high in the sky may be totally alien, but in-flight commerce is a common part of almost all air travel. Back on the ground, in-car commerce is beginning to emerge – and it’s an exciting, fast-moving new business area….

