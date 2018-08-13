Start at the Finnish line: Helsinki’s top-notch transportation

Simon Dixon, Partner and Global Transport Lead at Deloitte MCS provides an overview of the Finnish capital’s innovative approach to smart city mobility

   August 13, 2018

Helsinki is often cited as a poster child for what a sufficient, efficient transport system looks like. Previously known as just another charming European capital with respectable public transport, it began to garner the world’s attention in 2015 when it piloted – and then launched – the first commercial mobility-as-a-service (MaaS). But this belies a longer history of innovative experiments in urban transport….

