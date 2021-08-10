Spotting mobility start-ups: look for disruption potential and a great team

Technology start-ups are helping to shape the automotive industry’s evolution. The importance of their expertise is becoming increasingly evident as vehicle manufacturers navigate the transition to become providers of connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility.

The headlines seem full of new funding rounds, investments, collaborations and acquisitions, but most start-ups do not survive. In fact, statistically more than 90% will fold. Backing the wrong company is a costly mistake that today’s incumbents can little afford. So, how do you spot the next great mobility start-up?