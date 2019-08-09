Spoofing highlights autonomous vehicle sensor vulnerability

Autonomous driving needs sensors—and each new sensor adds an attack surface. Automakers must quickly look outside the industry for cyber security expertise, writes Jack Hunsley

   August 9, 2019

There have been few moments in the automotive industry’s history that have shaken the industry to its core. However, when Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek remotely cut the transmission of a Jeep Cherokee in July 2015 with a Wired reporter in the driver’s seat on a Missouri highway, the pair sent shockwaves through the industry.

