Spoofing highlights autonomous vehicle sensor vulnerability

There have been few moments in the automotive industry’s history that have shaken the industry to its core. However, when Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek remotely cut the transmission of a Jeep Cherokee in July 2015 with a Wired reporter in the driver’s seat on a Missouri highway, the pair sent shockwaves through the industry.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference