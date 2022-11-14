Space technology could unlock three-minute EV recharge times

An August 2022 report commissioned by the Fuels Institute estimated that new electric vehicle (EV) sales in the US will reach 2.8 million by 2030. This would translate to 18.1 million EVs in operation nationwide by the same year.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) currently recommends a ratio of one charger for every ten vehicles. However, in a June 2022 White House briefing, the Biden-Harris Administration pledged to build a new network of just 500,000 over the next seven and a half years. Combined with the 47,000 existing charging points, this would account for only 30% of the optimal capacity. With such a deficit, how can infrastructure adequately support greater EV adoption?
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us