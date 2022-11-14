Space technology could unlock three-minute EV recharge times

An August 2022 report commissioned by the Fuels Institute estimated that new electric vehicle (EV) sales in the US will reach 2.8 million by 2030. This would translate to 18.1 million EVs in operation nationwide by the same year.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) currently recommends a ratio of one charger for every ten vehicles. However, in a June 2022 White House briefing, the Biden-Harris Administration pledged to build a new network of just 500,000 over the next seven and a half years. Combined with the 47,000 existing charging points, this would account for only 30% of the optimal capacity. With such a deficit, how can infrastructure adequately support greater EV adoption?