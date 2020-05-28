Space-saving wheels could boost commercial vehicle capacity

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive industry was working hard to revolutionise commercial vehicle platforms. The plan is to create modular platforms that can be used for a range of different purposes, not only to reduce development costs but also to improve their usefulness. Emerging names such as Arrival and Canoo are recent examples of the trend, but established manufacturers are also in on the action.

Israeli start-up REE has developed what it calls a ‘corner module’ which…