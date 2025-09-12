South Korea: Hyundai ICE raid could impact US investments

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung warned that his country's businesses, including Hyundai, will hesitate to invest in the US following an immigration raid that detained hundreds of South Korean workers at the automaker’s battery plant in Georgia. The president said the raid left South Korean businesses “flummoxed” and could seriously affect future direct investments, particularly as both countries negotiate details of a $350 billion investment package agreed in July.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?