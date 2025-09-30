South Korea floats 2035 ban on new ICE sales

South Korea’s Ministry of Environment is weighing a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel internal combustion engine vehicles from 2035 as part of its plan to meet the country’s next Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement. Officials outlined the idea during a public forum on transport emissions in Gwangmyeong, saying it could bring the country in line with the European Union’s 2035 zero-emission vehicle mandate.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?