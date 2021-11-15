Solid-state EV battery to become ‘a no-brainer’ choice

Solid-state batteries could prove a game-changer for electric vehicles (EVs), addressing many challenges with today’s technology. Because they do not use the liquid electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion batteries, they can potentially be lighter, offer greater energy density and provide longer range at lower cost. However, with demand for batteries poised to skyrocket, solid-state specialists must achieve battery production processes that are both scalable and compatible with existing lithium-ion production technology to remain successful in a crowded market. That’s the view from Solid Power, a Colorado-based pioneer in solid-state technology.