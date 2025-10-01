Software monetisation: who’s leading the brand rankings?

As vehicle manufacturers transition into technology companies, the traditional metrics for success are shifting. Software has become increasingly important, and Gartner expects it to be the main revenue growth driver for car companies by the turn of the decade. Those that successfully develop and monetise a software-first strategy will lead the industry into its next stage. The landscape is evolving rapidly, but the Chinese have taken the lead when it comes to digital innovation, according to Gartner’s latest Digital Automaker Index (DAI).