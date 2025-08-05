Software-defined powertrain brings step change to EVs

Everrati targets software engineering to breathe new life and character into electric vehicle driving. By Megan Lampinen

The combination of electric vehicles (EVs), software-defined vehicle (SDV) and motoring icons may seem incongruous but it’s a formula that Everrati Group believes could disrupt the mobility sector. “The aim is to leverage the opportunity of EV technology, software and the whole SDV concept as a way of squeezing out more character, life, and future utility with classic iconic historical internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles,” says Everrati’s Co-Chief Executive Rhodri Darch.

The company restores iconic models and redefines them for electric propulsion in a way that reduces overall weight, one of the key challenges when adding a heavy battery. The UK-based team includes former employees from big-name automotive and EV players such as Jaguar Land Rover, McLaren, and Rimac. Industry veteran Andy Palmer, sometimes referred to as the Godfather of EV, serves as one of the board advisors. While battery tech is central to Everrati’s mission to reduce carbon emissions, software is becoming equally important.

“The SDV concept has come about largely because of the transition to EVs and vehicles losing their character,” says Doug Cross, a longtime powertrain specialist and one of Everrati’s board advisers. “Every car manufacturer used to make its own engines: BMW was famous for extremely smooth straight-sixes, Porsche for flat sixes, and various others for their traditional powertrains. Now that those engines are going away, they have to find a way to give the car character.”

Software-defined powertrain

This is where a partnership with SODA.Auto (Software-Defined Auto) comes into play. The company’s SDV Development Kit is designed to reduce vehicle software engineering costs and time to market. The claims are bold, with the promise to make teams twice as fast and four times less expensive without compromising on quality, safety, and security. Everrati recently teamed up with SODA to offer a modular software-defined EV powertrain “with just a few clicks.”

“There is admittedly confusion in the industry over what SDV means, but with the software-defined powertrain, we are really talking about vehicle-level control,” explains Cross. “That is, taking driver inputs and turning them into actuations for the car, like going forward and backward, adjusting the steering angle and the torque, etc. We are also adding features. As time goes on, we’re able to upgrade some of the cars that are already out on the roads.”

For example, today its models don’t have traction control, launch control or torque vectoring, but customers have expressed interest, and those are now on the roadmap for a future addition. “These are software upgrades that we can bring to enhance the vehicle features, reflashing some of the older vehicles so that our customers experience a continuous journey through the vehicle’s lifetime,” he tells Automotive World.

Tuning is a key way in which software impacts the powertrain, and a speciality of the Everrati team. “We download the code blocks and integrate them, and then the real magic happens,” says Darch. He flags the company’s electrified version of the Ford GT40 as an example. Offering 800Nm of torque and 800hp, it sprints from 0 to 62mph in less than four seconds and runs for more than 125 miles on a single charge from a 60kWh battery. “It’s a beast, and it weighs less than the original,” he adds. “To deploy that power, you need to focus on tuning the relationship with the components, and that’s how you use the software element. You look at the definition of the vehicle attributes, the feelings that it generates, how it drives; that’s a key part of our special sauce.”

The SDV concept has come about largely because of the transition to EVs and vehicles losing their character

While all of this can all be done through software, it can’t yet be done over-the-air (OTA). Today, Everrati’s data flow is in one direction: from the car to its servers, where it can monitor vehicle performance and predict imminent failures. OTA is something the company has in mind for the future.

A step-change

With their new software-defined powertrain solution, Everrati and SODA.Auto are promising “a step-change in efficiency and innovation.” Pivotally for the software-defined future, hardware components and software applications can be integrated individually. At the heart is Everrati’s EverDrive suite of technologies and next-generation software control systems, incorporating a high-power Electronic Drive Unit, flexible control system, and an adaptable battery packaging solution. SODA.Auto is contributing its SDV Library, which includes pre-validated applications such as cruise control, traction control, and torque vectoring. The company also provides a suite of automotive software development tools.

“We like the fact that SODA.Auto has already gone through that validation process,” says Dach. “It means we’re confident in all of the regulatory compliance, such as ISO 26262. Buying in component blocks that just work and have been validated makes our life easier. We can then build on top of those component blocks and make sure the car has the right agility and lightweight feel to it when you drive. We can focus on refinement, calibration, and the overall strategic software that’s running it, rather than the component blocks.”

Software is becoming the playground of innovation

The impact from using a one-stop shop instead of sourcing software from separate suppliers could be significant. Cross estimates that a typical EV conversion programme might take two years, if a company is particularly fast. With its streamlined approach, Everrati could complete the work in roughly nine months. “We can take a standard set of motors and a complete control interface that communicates with the battery and the charger, and it all just works together. That massively reduces the amount of work,” he says. “This essentially allows players to maintain the necessary pace of innovation today.”

The future of innovation

Automakers have now recognised the growing role that software plays in terms of improving vehicle safety, features, and performance over its lifetime. For example, the press material for Volvo’s new EX90 notes that “software now replaces hardware as the primary driver of innovation and value creation for our customers.” Other automakers have expressed similar sentiments; but while the agreement on its importance is universal, the understanding of how to deliver it is not. Effectively realising the SDV remains a top priority for all players in the ecosystem, from the Volvos to the Everratis.

Everrati just a niche player in a huge mobility ecosystem, but the software design and engineering principles it’s pursuing represent a template for more mainstream players as they come to grips with the simultaneous challenges of EV and SDV. “Software is becoming the playground of innovation,” notes Dach. “As you relegate everything else to a dumb component, you make it more forward compatible. Essentially, software is the future of innovation in automotive.”