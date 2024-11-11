Software defined audio emerges as key innovation enabler

SDA represents a paradigm shift in how users perceive and interact with automotive audio systems, writes Jose Marin

The automotive industry is undergoing a digital transformation, driven by the need for more sophisticated, software-centric vehicle systems. Next-generation vehicles will rely on advanced central computing platforms, offering unprecedented opportunities to speed up software development, improve the efficient use of vehicle hardware, and deliver innovation. One area where this is particularly impactful is the development of software-defined audio (SDA) systems. In much the same way that software defined networking (SDN) revolutionised IT infrastructure, SDA leverages software to control and enhance audio functionalities traditionally provided by expensive and functionally specific audio hardware such as DSP-enabled audio amplifiers. By leveraging the power of central computing platforms, automotive developers can significantly accelerate their workflows, enhance collaboration, and deliver cutting-edge audio experiences that will redefine listening in the vehicle for drivers and passengers.

SDA refers to the decoupling of audio processing and control from amplifier hardware, enabling audio functions to be architected, developed, managed and updated via software and executed on new system-on-chip (SOC) architectures. Traditionally, automotive audio systems have been heavily reliant on specific hardware components tailored for distinct audio features. This hardware-centric approach often led to increased costs, prolonged development cycles, and limited flexibility in upgrading audio features post-purchase.

With SDA, audio processing capabilities are embedded in a central platform that can be continuously updated and enhanced. This shift from audio-specific to central vehicle hardware and software not only simplifies the audio architecture but also provides greater flexibility and scalability.

Reducing costs, increasing flexibility, and accelerating time to market

One of the most significant advantages of SDA is the potential for cost reduction. By centralising audio processing, car makers can reduce their dependency on DSP-enabled audio amplifiers. This simplification leads to a reduction in the bill of materials (BOM), in mass and volume, and in manufacturing costs.

SDA also provides carmakers with the flexibility to offer multiple audio system configurations, and even differing audio brands, across vehicle trim levels. Since the same basic processing and software framework is embedded in the whole-vehicle computing platform, there is commonality across the audio systems that does not exist today. Adding a more complicated system for a high-trim vehicle, or even changing audio brands, becomes an easier exercise, as features can simply be added to the same basic software core. Hardware changes are limited to amplifiers with greater channel counts and potentially additional loudspeakers, versus a complete tear-up of the vehicle’s audio architectural ‘plumbing’.

The streamlined audio architecture also accelerates time to market. Traditional audio systems require extensive testing and integration of various hardware components, a process that can be time-consuming and complex. But SDA allows for rapid prototyping and iterative development, either on SOC development benches or in the cloud, significantly shortening the development cycle. Software updates can be deployed quickly, enabling car makers to respond swiftly to market demands and technological advancements.

Post-purchase revenue via on-demand audio experiences

One of the most exciting prospects of SDA is its ability to offer high-end audio experiences on demand. Imagine, for example, purchasing a car with a standard stereo audio system, but having the option to upgrade to a premium 3D immersive sound experience at any time via a simple over-the-air (OTA) software update triggered by a consumer’s decision to access the 3D audio feature. This model enhances the consumer experience and opens new revenue streams for car manufacturers.

By leveraging OTA updates, car makers can offer a range of audio upgrades, from enhanced equaliser settings to advanced surround sound capabilities. Consumers can personalise their audio experience based on preferences and needs, without making physical modifications to their vehicle. This flexibility transforms the audio system from a static feature into a dynamic, customisable service. And car makers can adopt a subscription-based approach for premium audio features, offering users the flexibility to access on-demand audio options for specific durations (e.g., road trips or special events). This pay-as-you-go model aligns with the growing consumer trend towards personalised, on-demand services.

SDA also enables seamless integration with other digital ecosystems, such as streaming services, voice assistants, and connected devices. This connectivity enhances the overall in-car experience, making the vehicle an extension of the driver’s digital lifestyle. The ability to continuously enhance and update audio features also fosters brand loyalty, as consumers perceive ongoing value from their investment.

More than music

The soundscape inside the vehicle is evolving rapidly, growing from simple media playback to include many other types of sounds such as Bluetooth phone call audio, virtual personal assistant (VPA) information, navigation prompts, and the control of road and propulsion noises. Additionally, passengers are seeking the ability for different signals to be played in different seats to support a more personalised listening experience. These sophisticated listening experiences require significantly higher levels of integration with parts of the vehicle not normally directly connected to the audio system. An SDA architecture, where audio is a service provided by the same software and SOC computer that is managing other vehicle functions, more closely ties acoustic output with the sensors, signals, and software necessary to provide the cohesive, inclusive and personalised listening experiences being sought by owners, drivers, and passengers of next-generation vehicles.

SDA is more than just a technological advancement; it represents a paradigm shift in how users perceive and interact with automotive audio systems. By streamlining audio software architecture, car makers can reduce costs, accelerate time to market, and unlock new digital business opportunities. The flexibility and scalability of SDA allow for the creation of personalised, high-end audio experiences that can be accessed on demand, transforming the in-car audio experience into a dynamic and evolving journey. As the automotive industry continues to embrace digital transformation, SDA stands out as a key enabler of innovation and value creation.

The future of automotive audio is here, and it’s time to listen.

About the author: Jose Marin is Global Sales Director, Software Defined Audio, at BlackBerry QNX