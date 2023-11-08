Smart tyres: improving autonomous CV performance and beyond

Smart tyre data could make autonomous logistics vehicles safer while also resolving prevailing challenges concerning fleet transformation. By Will Girling

In order to take autonomous vehicles (AVs) beyond the hype, industry commentators are emphasising the need to prioritise both safety and immediately applicable areas of deployment. With legislative and operational challenges still plaguing private mobility use cases, the predictable routes and pre-set destinations of autonomous commercial vehicles (ACVs) hold strong near-term development potential.

Gatik has been focusing on self-driving middle mile logistics solutions for the B2B retail sector since 2017. The company previously told Automotive World that a post-pandemic e-commerce boom has made its SAE Leve 4 technology more relevant and desirable than ever. However, the expansion of its capabilities means that access to richer data streams is becoming a non-negotiable ingredient of safe operations in lieu of a driver.

