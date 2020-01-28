Smart software secures public transit’s place in multi-modal future

Traditional car manufacturers are scrambling to reposition themselves as mobility providers, exploring alternative forms of transportation and new business models. This is still relatively new ground for all players, and scale brings big advantages. Two years ago, BMW Group and Daimler AG set aside their rivalry and announced plans to merge their urban mobility services. Today, these take the form of several different businesses active in car-sharing, ride-hailing, parking, electric vehicle charging and multi-modal and public transport.

In North America, the multi-modal and public transport activities operate under the moovel brand, with a European counterpart known as Reach Now. As moovel’s Chief Executive Jose Valera explains, the primary focus in North America is providing software for public transit companies, helping them increase ridership and integrate with other mobility service providers. He has a clear vision of a multi-modal future, in which data and software underpin a seamless, convenient transport environment….