SK On secures first gigawatt-scale US ESS deal

SK On has secured its first large-scale energy storage system contract in the US, signing a deal with Colorado-based Flatiron Energy Development to supply 1 GWh of container-type units equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries. The South Korean battery manufacturer will deliver the systems for a Massachusetts project beginning in H2 2026, marking its entry into the North American energy storage system (ESS) market.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?