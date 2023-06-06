Simulation technology can help speed up electrification

Online market data platform Statista estimates that more than 16 million electric vehicles (EVs) will be sold globally in 2027. If accurate, this would represent a 418% increase since the start of the decade—a strong indication of how quickly the market is developing.
Governments' ambitious environmental standards are providing a strong impetus for the pace of electrification. For example, as part of the Biden Administration’s commitment to sustainability, the US Environmental Protection Agency is pushing for 67% of new passenger vehicles to be electric by 2032—ten-times more than 2023’s figure. Similarly, the EU Parliament is striving for all light vehicles to be zero emissions by 2035, and the UK is charting a similar course.
Despite making rapid progress, many in the industry remain sceptical that such a massive transition from internal combustion engines can be achieved on time. To accelerate electrification efforts, OEMs need a way to maintain innovation momentum, meet impending production targets, and keep costs down. Simulation tools could provide the advantage that the automotive industry urgently requires.
