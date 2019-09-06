Silicon Valley could turn San Francisco into a CASE leader

The future of mobility is very unlikely to leave any city untouched. However, there is perhaps one that would have no excuse to ignore new mobility options—San Francisco. While it holds a worldwide reputation, its future of mobility obligation comes from its proximity to arguably the epicentre of technology innovation; Silicon Valley is just over an hour’s drive away. As such, it comes as little surprise to see anything and everything from micromobility to the autonomous vehicle (AV) on San Francisco’s streets….