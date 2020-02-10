Self-driving central: an inside look at Aptiv’s Las Vegas Technical Center

Aptiv is working towards a vision of driverless on-demand mobility, and has steadily been building up competencies. A big step forward came in 2017 when the supplier, then operating as Delphi, acquired Boston-based nuTonomy, which had developed a proprietary autonomous driving software solution for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) applications. The two operations have since combined their autonomous vehicle (AV) pilots in key markets around the world and Karl Iagnemma, one of nuTonomy’s founders, serves as President of Aptiv Autonomous Mobility….