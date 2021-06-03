Self-aware cars will make cities safer by 2025

Public trials of vehicle-to-everything connectivity are under way as the industry looks to the latter part of the decade for full commercialisation. By Freddie Holmes

As things currently stand, drivers must be alert and fully aware of their surroundings at all times. Hazards can come left and right and from a variety of different actors, be it another car, a nearby cyclist or a wandering pedestrian. Oftentimes, a hazard may not present itself until the last minute, at which point it becomes unavoidable.

Work continues on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications across the industry to help prevent such instances. The technology will be embedded in cars, roadside units (RSUs) and other infrastructure, as well as in a range of connected devices such as smartphones, smart watches and even connected backpacks. Given the frantic nature of road networks,  the dense population of pedestrians and cyclists, and junctions that may be blocked by high rise buildings or parked cars, V2X is being pushed primarily for use in cities.

“Urban areas are the first to see benefits,” explains Ram Iyer, ‎Vice President of Harman’s Roadside Unit Business. Harman recently

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content