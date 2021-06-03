Self-aware cars will make cities safer by 2025

As things currently stand, drivers must be alert and fully aware of their surroundings at all times. Hazards can come left and right and from a variety of different actors, be it another car, a nearby cyclist or a wandering pedestrian. Oftentimes, a hazard may not present itself until the last minute, at which point it becomes unavoidable.

Work continues on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications across the industry to help prevent such instances. The technology will be embedded in cars, roadside units (RSUs) and other infrastructure, as well as in a range of connected devices such as smartphones, smart watches and even connected backpacks. Given the frantic nature of road networks, the dense population of pedestrians and cyclists, and junctions that may be blocked by high rise buildings or parked cars, V2X is being pushed primarily for use in cities.

“Urban areas are the first to see benefits,” explains Ram Iyer, ‎Vice President of Harman’s Roadside Unit Business. Harman recently