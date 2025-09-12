SEC dismisses fraud case against Nikola founder

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has dismissed its civil fraud case against Founder and former Chief Executive of bankrupt new energy truck maker Nikola, Trevor Milton, just six months after President Donald Trump granted him a presidential pardon. The regulator provided no explanation for dropping the 2021 case, which had accused Milton of falsely claiming Nikola developed electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles and batteries in-house while knowingly sourcing components externally.
