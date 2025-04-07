SEAT champions flexibility in the wake of industry turmoil

Rapid technological developments, regulatory changes, political turmoil, and an all-out trade war is wreaking havoc on automotive players. Business as usual has become a thing of the past as automakers scramble to adapt to a constantly changing rulebook. Success—even survival—now hinges on change management strategies as much as technological prowess and brand cachet.

2024 was characterised largely by growing concerns over China and its dominance within electric vehicles (EVs) and connected car technology. The US, Canada, and Europe all introduced trade restrictions on certain made-in-China products in the name of national security. But, given the global nature of the world’s automotive sector, several European brands have simultaneously taken a hit. An even greater headwind is now rising in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

Even before this, though, automakers were struggling with slower than expected EV uptake and the massive investment demands of increasingly smart and automated vehicles. “Every week it seems a new headwind arises,” says Sven Schuwirth, SEAT SA’s Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing.