SEAT and Cupra CEO tackles new mobility headwinds

Long-time Volkswagen Group executive Wayne Griffiths has been tasked with steering the Volkswagen Group brands SEAT and Cupra into the era of new mobility. It’s a big ask for these particular brands: the latter dares not risk alienating its racing and performance fanbase and the former is at times painfully constricted by affordability concerns. While Cupra originated as SEAT’s badge for sportier variants of mainstream models, it officially became a separate entity five years ago and began pursuing its own DNA. Today, the two brands benefit from Volkswagen Group synergies and shared Spanish heritage but are pursuing different demographics.

Like everyone else, they face significant headwinds in their evolution. From supply chain challenges and a global economic downturn to a looming electric vehicle (EV) price war and a potential water crisis, Griffiths has his work cut out for him.