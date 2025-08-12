Scotland expands zero-emission bus scheme with £40m funds

The Scottish government has announced an additional £40m (US$54m) investment into zero-emission bus deployment through the ScotZEB2 programme, which could support the deployment of up to 300 battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell buses. Transport Scotland confirmed the funding expansion after initially awarding £41.7m to a Zenobē-led consortium of eight operators starting in July 2024, previously intended as the programme's concluding grant.
