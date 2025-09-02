Scania cuts 750 jobs in organisational overhaul

Job cuts at Scania will primarily affect HR and commercial departments in Sweden as the truck maker moves towards regionalisation. By Stewart Burnett

Swedish truckmaker Scania has announced it will eliminate 750 positions across its domestic operations as part of an organisational restructuring designed, it stated, to address evolving market conditions and technological developments. The redundancies represent a strategic response to what Chief Executive Christian Levin described as rapid changes driven by “technological development, regionalisation and new market conditions”.

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/scania-cuts-750-jobs-in-organisational-overhaul/

