Scania CEO urges ‘brave’ policy decision making

Europe’s regulators cannot afford to dawdle on building a greener economy, Scania’s Henrik Henriksson stresses. By Jack Hunsley

   October 30, 2020

With a second COVID-19 wave ongoing, Europe’s automotive C-suites face a difficult period in their history. Though more is known about the virus today than in late February and early March, COVID’s impact on the industry is still fresh in players’ minds. How these companies navigate the coming weeks could define their future prospects….

Close
Close