Saving the planet: the biggest business opportunity of the century

Whether it’s chip shortages and net zero targets or the vast investment demands of electrification and autonomous driving, the global automotive industry has its fair share of challenges at the moment. Successfully navigating these increasingly turbulent and unfamiliar waters will require flexibility, creativity and perseverance. In some cases, incumbents may need to reinvent their business model and their product offering. One company believes that the key to thriving could lie in the nature of the challenge itself.

“People face obstacles but can use them to find a way to success,” asserted Ola Rollén, President and Chief Executive of technology company Hexagon. Addressing thousands of attendees at the HxGN Live 2022 conference in Las Vegas, he quoted Marcus Aurelius, “What stands in the way, becomes the way.”