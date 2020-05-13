San Francisco rewards micromobility start-ups that play by the rules

The city was quick to put plucky start-ups in their place, and a healthy ecosystem of safe, accessible and affordable solutions is developing. By Freddie Holmes

   May 13th, 2020

Micromobility has become a popular term to describe light, cheap and low-speed forms of transport such as the humble bicycle, kick scooter or skateboard. With advances in electric propulsion, the addition of electric motors means users can travel further, faster, and with less effort than ever before. Even Segways, once little more than a tourist attraction, have become viable means of getting around a city….

