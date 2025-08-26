SAIC’s Maxus debuts 7.5-tonne e-truck in UK market

SAIC has added its first full-size electric truck, building upon its existing portfolio of electric delivery vans. By Stewart Burnett

SAIC subsidiary Maxus will launch its debut UK electric truck, the eDeliver 75, in October, marking the state-owned Chinese truckmaker's first foray into the 7.5-tonne commercial vehicle segment. The fully electric truck features a 120 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, supplied by CATL, delivering 155 miles of WLTP range, and safety features including an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

