SAIC waits for permission to expand

Along with FAW, Dongfgeng and Changan, Chinese state-owned SAIC is one of the original Big Four companies that used to dominate China's automotive market. They led the way in China until the emergence of BYD, Geely, and the new wave of independent Chinese OEMs. SAIC’s early growth was through joint ventures with General Motors and Volkswagen, but it also has a number of its own brands—including Roewe, MG, and Maxus/LDV—which date back to the acquisition of MG-Rover following its collapse. It is also the largest shareholder in SAIC-GM-Wuling, a joint venture specialising in small vehicles.