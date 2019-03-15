Safety benefits alone justify hefty investments in automation

Pay now for expensive technology, or pay later after an even more expensive crash? Megan Lampinen explores the ROI for automated systems

   March 15, 2019

Passions tend to run high when there’s talk of driverless trucks, whether it is fear over potential job losses for professional drivers or excitement over the prospect of watching films from the cab. But what does not always attract attention is the safety aspect—but it should….

Close
Close