Safe, secure, convenient: why biometrics has a place in mobility

The consumer electronics industry has made significant strides in the field of biometrics. The automotive sector is following, writes Freddie Holmes

   November 17, 2020

Biometrics systems have been used to great effect in a wide array of industries, bringing increased security and convenience to processes that might otherwise be time consuming and easy to hack.

The term describes the measurement of human characteristics, including physical shape and emotional state. Having found its feet in consumer electronics, it is becoming an important technology for future mobility, with implications for everything from privately owned cars and shared vehicles to autonomous shuttles.

Biometrics is primarily used to optimise access control. In the automotive space, this could mean entering and starting a vehicle, activating systems and uploading profiles, or paying for services through the car. At its heart, there are a few key benefits to consider.

Hyundai Motor reveals world's first smart fingerprint technology to vehicles
Biometrics systems today cover everything from fingerprints and voice to gaze recognition and skeletal analysis

Safety

