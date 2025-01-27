Rivian: other OEMs “knocking on our door” for partnership 

Interest in electric vehicle (EV) brand Rivian continues to rise in the wake of its joint venture (JV) with Volkswagen. On 23 January 2025, Chief Software Officer Wassym Bensaid stated in an interview with Reuters that other OEMs are now “knocking on our door” to discuss potential supply deals for software and EV technologies.
