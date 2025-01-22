Rivian locks in US$6.6bn loan for Georgia plant construction 

Despite numerous capital injections, the automaker’s path to profitability still means penetrating the mainstream SUV segment. By Stewart Burnett 

Pure electric vehicle (EV) brand Rivian announced the finalisation of its US$6.6bn loan from the Department of Energy (DoE) on 17 January 2025. The automaker stated that this would be used to build its manufacturing plant in Stanton Springs, Georgia—first announced by the state government in 2021. A conditional offer was previously made public in November 2024. 

