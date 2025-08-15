Rivian faces higher costs, EV credit losses under new US rules

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian has said it is facing a US$100m revenue shortfall after the Trump administration's rollback of fuel economy rules suspended the EV regulatory credit programme that has generated hundreds of millions annually for pure players like it and Tesla. Chief Executive RJ Scaringe has also warned that he expects production costs to increase by “a couple thousand dollars per unit” due to tariffs implemented under new trade policies.
