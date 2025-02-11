Rivian expands access to Electric Commercial Van in US

Back in November 2023, Rivian brought its exclusivity deal with Amazon to a premature end. The original agreement, as established in 2019, was for the e-commerce giant to purchase 100,000 electric vans and provide US$1bn of investment. However, orders from Amazon over the proceeding years were ultimately wide of the mark at just 20,000. Rivian still intends to help fully decarbonise Amazon’s fleet by 2030, but it has subsequently also decided to expand access to its light commercial vehicles for other last-mile logistics customers.

On 10 February 2025, the automaker announced that its Electric Commercial Van (ECV) platform, based on Amazon’s custom Electric Delivery Van, is now available to purchase for fleets across the US. “Over the last year we have been focusing our efforts on testing with some larger fleets, and we’re really pleased with how those trials have gone,” commented Tom Solomon, Senior Director of Business Development at Rivian. “As a result, we’re excited to now be able to open sales to fleets of all sizes in the US, whether they want one van or thousands.”