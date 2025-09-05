Rivian cuts 225 jobs ahead of R2 SUV production start

Rivian has confirmed it will eliminate less than 1.5% of its workforce, affecting approximately 225 employees, as the electric vehicle manufacturer streamlines operations ahead of its make-or-break R2 SUV launch. The cuts do not impact manufacturing, but instead largely target the sales and service departments, with affected workers remaining eligible for rehire and encouraged to apply for other positions within the company.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?