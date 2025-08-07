Rivian CEO: success demands advanced automation

California start-up Rivian is making a name for itself in electric, software-defined vehicles. Backing by Volkswagen Group helped to legitimise its technology leadership, but recent comments from Rivian’s Chief Executive suggest today’s capabilities are just the tip of the iceberg. “We see autonomy as becoming increasingly important in a customer’s purchase decision," RJ Scaringe told analysts in the company’s Q2 earnings call. “By later this decade, we believe ultimately every new vehicle will need advanced levels of autonomy to be successful.”