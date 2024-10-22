Rivian accuses Bosch of “gambling” on its failure

Discovery is now underway in the legal showdown between Rivian and Bosch. On 21 October 2024, Judge Wayne Sullivan of the Wayne County Third Circuit Court in Michigan scheduled the next status conference in the dispute for 3 February 2025, giving time for attorneys on both sides to obtain evidence.
