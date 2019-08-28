Rising cyber-attack levels signal call to action for transport industry

Cyber-attacks are on the rise, yet most organisations are poorly equipped to deal with them. The auto industry must quickly address this vulnerability, writes Dan Murdock

   August 28, 2019

Today’s consumers and businesses demand and rely on connectivity. It is fast becoming ubiquitous and connected devices and services have begun to touch upon almost every area of daily life for many of us….

