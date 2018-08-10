Rise of the shuttle: new bus concepts could transform public transport

Several suppliers have now unveiled shuttle concepts, the likes of which could be put to work in so-called robo-taxi operations. Continental has the Continental Urban Mobility Experience (CUbE), a driverless, electric vehicle with space for several passengers. In April 2018, trials at the company’s Frankfurt HQ put the vehicle through its paces. Never to be outdone, ZF has the e.GO mover, a minibus with space for 15 people which the company plans to put into serial production at some stage in 2019. Whilst on-site applications are likely to be the starting point, the company sees potential for use in public transport and private inner-city networks. The supplier believes demand for the vehicle could reach one million units in the next five to seven years….