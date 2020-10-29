Riders and developers must accept that AVs will not be foolproof

Despite their safety potential, assuming an AV will be a flawless driver is an unrealistic goal. By Jack Hunsley

   October 29, 2020

Ask any autonomous vehicle (AV) developer the key benefit of autonomy and the likelihood is that they’ll say ‘safety’.

On paper, it is hard to disagree. According to the European Commission, 90% of crashes are caused by driver error. Therefore, swapping the human driver out for an automated equivalent should see the number of crashes drop drastically. Of course, it is not that simple….

