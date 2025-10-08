Reuters: US may pull US$1.1bn EV grants from GM, Stellantis

The US Department of Energy is weighing whether to revoke nearly US$1.1bn in grants awarded to Stellantis and General Motors to convert existing factories for electric vehicle (EV) production, according to a new Reuters report. The funding, announced in July 2024 as part of a US$1.7bn package to support automotive retooling, is now at risk as a partial government shutdown forces a reassessment of clean energy spending.
